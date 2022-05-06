Former MU Police officer Mitchel Smith, known for his community engagement and positivity, died early Thursday after a "heroic battle with brain cancer." He was 27.
Smith came to MU in 2015 immediately after graduating from Columbia College. There, he was a resident advisor who was committed to helping students and the campus community.
MUPD Chief Brian Weimer was on Smith's interview board when he came to the department. Weimer said Smith's love for helping others began before he came to MU, and that passion flowed into his position as an MUPD patrol officer.
"He was the perfect kind of person for getting out there and engaging with the community," Weimer said.
An MUPD Facebook post announcing Smith's death remembered him for his contagious positivity and enthusiasm to other areas of his life. The post lauded Smith as an amazing son, husband, friend, woodworker and dog dad.
The department post also said Smith had a passion for rescue dogs and a humble mission to use his knack for photography to help them find homes.
"He didn't boast or brag about it, he just did it because his heart was so big," MUPD shared on its Facebook.
MUPD spokesperson Sara Diedrich said Smith had resigned from the department because of the advancement of his illness.
At the end of his career with the department, Smith was assigned to day shifts. Weimer said these shifts involved interaction with the community and addressing concerns as they come up, making Smith perfect for the job.
"He was well-respected by everyone in the department," he said.
Two visitations for Smith will be held Thursday, May 12, at Memorial Funeral Home: the first from 2 to 4 p.m. and another from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will then occur May 13 at 11 a.m.