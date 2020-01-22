Campus police responded to a reported trespassing in a residence hall bedroom early Wednesday morning, according to an email from the MU Police Department.

Police responded at 4 a.m to the incident, which happened in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.

According to the email, an individual was in bed when a stranger entered the room. While the individual initially thought the stranger was a roommate's friend, the individual later heard the door open again and saw the stranger in the room.

The individual felt the covers on the bed being pulled, and then the stranger left the room, according to the email.

In the email, the MU police gave safety suggestions including always locking one's doors, trusting one's instincts and downloading Rave Guardian, a mobile app that MU offers to students and staff that focuses on facilitating safe trips home.

The email asks that those with any information about the trespassing incident contact MU police.

