The MU Police Department is seeking public opinion on their overall performance serving the community. The department created an online survey that will be available from Oct. 12 – 19.
It is looking for comments, suggestions and feedback on patrolling the MU campus, monitoring Greek Town and other private properties the university owns.
Sara Diedrich, a spokesperson for MU police, said the survey is sent out every two years in compliance with the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators accreditation policy.
The survey consists of questions on how to make the campus a safer place, like “I feel problem areas on campus are…” and how MU police can grow as a department to keep students safe, like, “What are recommendations for improving MUPD?”
The survey was released a month after MU police data revealed that there has been a decrease in alcohol and drug violations and arrests, according to the 2022 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report.
The number of liquor law arrests dropped by 10% from 297 in 2020 to 267 in 2021, falling back to similar levels of cases as 2019. The total number of cases, 155, has not been that low since 2018.
Also according to the Fire and Safety Report, MU has seen an increase in aggravated assaults, domestic violence reports and rape cases reported to the police. Diedrich said MU police want to keep the campus and MU students safe.
With 44 active officers patrolling campus, MU police want to hear from students, faculty and other groups about the condition of campus and how they can enhance the quality of security and safety for everyone, which they hope to get from the survey.