The MU Police Department is seeking public opinion on their overall performance serving the community. The department created an online survey that will be available from Oct. 12 – 19.

It is looking for comments, suggestions and feedback on patrolling the MU campus, monitoring Greek Town and other private properties the university owns.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a poet, photographer and reporter from Kansas City, Missouri. I am a sophomore at the University of Missouri- Columbia studying magazine journalism with an emphasis in arts, culture, music and entertainment.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you