How many people does it take to tune the largest drum in the United States, MU’s own “Big MO”?
It takes three people, with the help of the MU School of Music.
The 9-foot drum was situated on the university’s Lowry Mall on Wednesday afternoon for the legendary instrument’s long-awaited tuning.
Given its size, the process is a bit different for this instrument. In order for the head to be tuned evenly, Big MO requires three people on ladders to get the job done.
Armed with Allen wrenches, Julia Gaines, director of the MU School of Music, Amy Knopps, director of Marching Mizzou, and Megan Arns, director of percussion studies, take on the challenge of tightening the head and tuning the large drum.
Big MO is an MU football staple, cared for by Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma, the marching band fraternities, as well as Marching Mizzou and the School of Music.
Weather permitting, Kappa Kappa Psi will host a fundraiser with Big MO from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday through Saturday on MU’s Lowry Mall. Participants will be able to hit Big MO themselves, at $5 a hit. Retuning the drum is done once a year in preparation for the football season.
“It’s awesome we can have Big MO out in public,” said MU junior Taylor Watson.
Watson serves as a chairperson for Big MO as a member of Kappa Kappa Psi.
“COVID-19 lessened its publicity, so it’s great to have it out again,” she said.
“The drum needs to be tuned every year. After a year of hitting it — and storage — the pitch falls and the drumhead loosens. So, this is just our opportunity to get it out in the spring,” Gaines said.
Big MO’s public tuning commemorates the beginning of the State Music Festival.
“We want to welcome these people,” Gaines said. “Having State Music Fest on our campus is a really good thing for recruiting and exposing the campus to all these students.”
“We just want them to have a fun experience,” she added.
To celebrate the music fest, anybody can hit Big MO in exchange for a donation.
State Music Festival is an MSHAA-sponsored event, bringing around 8,000 high school students to MU’s campus for the event.