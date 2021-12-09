Students, staff, faculty and members of the community celebrated the holiday season with cookies, music and food at the inaugural "Deck the Columns" event Thursday.
Latha Ramchand, MU provost, kicked off the event at the MU Columns by welcoming the university community. She encouraged everyone to get a picture with Truman the Tiger, have some cocoa and enjoy music from members of the jazz group Hitt Street Harmony.
"Just have a great time!" Ramchand said.
Attendees could pick up free apple cider or hot cocoa along with a holiday cookie. A few lucky people found an MU sticker on the back of their cookie, which meant they won sporting tickets, MU sweatshirts, game chairs or other MU-themed prizes.
Sarah Kiefer, a freshman at MU, was one of the lucky winners and said that the event was "a great way to celebrate the holiday season."
Jesse Hall’s Tiger Pantry food drive was also an integral part of the event, and those attending were encouraged to donate hygiene products, dry pasta, pasta sauce and canned food items. Collected items will be donated to Tiger Pantry.
Attendees at the event had the opportunity to pose with Truman for photos. These photos will be available at Mizzou.us/Deckthecolumnphotos after Dec. 14.