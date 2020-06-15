Donell Young sits outside the Student Success Center

Donell Young sits in front of the Student Success Center. Young, an assistant vice chancellor in MU’s Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity, is leaving to join the University of Houston.

 Kayla Wolf

Donell Young, an assistant vice chancellor in MU's Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity since 2016, is leaving to join the University of Houston, according to the school's website.

Starting in August, Young will be associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students at the University of Houston, one of the largest universities in Texas.

Young joined MU in 2004. In his most recent role, he oversees the Department of Social Justice, which includes the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center, LGBTQ Resource Center, Multicultural Center, Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center and Women’s Center.

He is a graduate of Lincoln University and has a doctorate in law from MU.

At the University of Houston, Young will oversee entities including the Dean of Students Office, Children’s Learning Center, Veteran Services, and Women and Gender Resource Center.

  • Summer 2020 Reporter, majoring in International Photojournalism. Reach at mpsbb7@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

