The University of Missouri announced Heartland Scholars Academy received a $1.8 million gift from Sue and Irl Engelhardt in a Friday news release.
The gift will provide first-generation, rural students attending the Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business with financial support and services through the Heartland Scholars Academy.
The academy was established in 2018 through a gift from the Engelhardts. Their recent donation will help establish an endowment for the program so it can continue.
“Students are the lifeblood of any great university, and the Engelhardts’ gift has ensured access and opportunity for many future Tigers,” Mun Choi, University of Missouri president, said in the news release. “Thanks to their generosity, we will be able to provide even greater opportunities to students from rural communities seeking to blaze a trail in business.”
Sue Engelhardt graduated from the MU College of Business in 1975, and Irl Engelhardt grew up on a farm in southern Illinois and received an MBA from Southern Illinois University in 1972.
“We started the Heartland Scholars Program to provide financial and support services for underserved kids in small towns across Missouri and Southern Illinois who might not otherwise have the resources to attend the University of Missouri," Sue Engelhardt said in the news release. “Having these kids at Mizzou helps the university achieve another level of diversity, which benefits all of us.”