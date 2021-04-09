Sheri-Marie Harrison was on a virtual Salary Advisory Committee meeting Friday afternoon when University of Missouri President Mun Choi unexpectedly showed up.
Choi came to deliver the news that Harrison won a 2021 William T. Kemper Fellowship for Teaching Excellence. MU Provost Latha Ramchand and Steve Sowers, president and CEO of Commerce Bank’s central region, joined him.
Harrison was initially at a loss for words, then said, “You are kidding, right?”
The MU associate professor has been with the Department of English since 2008, according to her biography. Her research and teaching focuses on Caribbean literary and cultural studies, contemporary global Anglophone literature and mass culture of the African Diaspora.
“Teaching is in our family blood,” Harrison said after accepting the $15,000 stipend that accompanies the award from Sowers. “Everything I do in my research and service goes back to teaching.”
Harrison’s husband, MU English professor Andrew Hoberek, and Harrison’s sister, MU staff member Lisa Harrison, praised her for steady dedication to her students and teaching.
Colleagues and students who attended the virtual announcement offered congratulations. Some wiped away tears.
“I have learned and grown because of you being here,” colleague and MU associate professor April Langley said. Langley tried to keep the secret hidden from Harrison at the start of the meeting by repeatedly asking how the committee's Zoom link was given to outside people.
Earlier Friday, Antoinette Landor, an MU associate professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Science, won a Kemper award during a meeting. The news media was not allowed to attend.
Landor, who has taught at MU for six years, has focused much of her research "on the impact of racism and colorism on individual, relational and family health," according to her biography.
Landor was named a 2020 Outstanding Undergraduate Research Mentor of the Year at MU and a 2020 National Undergraduate Research Mentor by the Board on Human Sciences of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities.
She also has been a nominee for two of the most distinguished awards of the NAACP, the Carter G. Woodson Faculty of the Year and the Frankie Freeman Faculty of the Year awards.
Landor is co-founder and director of the Center for Body Image Research and Policy. The center’s goal is to improve body image, health and wellness for individuals, families and communities, according to its website.
Harrison and Landor are the final two of five Kemper recipients this year. Marty Steffens in the School of Journalism and Heather Hunt in the College of Engineering were surprised with the news Wednesday. Laurie Kingsley in the College of Education was surprised Thursday.