MU has entered into an agreement with a pharmaceutical company called Advanced Accelerator Applications International to supply a key ingredient in cancer therapy.
The MU Research Reactor Center will provide material without radioactive contaminants for AAA to manufacture a new cancer therapy, according to an MU news release. This radioisotope, which is a type of unstable atom, will be implemented by AAA in new drugs.
MURR has an existing agreement to supply the radioisotope Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) to AAA, a Novartis company, for its drug Lutathera. The drug, which is used to treat tumors of the gastrointestinal tract and pancreas, seeks out cancer cells in a person's body and delivers radioactive material to kill them.
Lutathera, which has been approved by the FDA, has a tiny amount of long-lived radioactive contaminants, MURR Executive Director David Robertson said in a phone interview.
“It's a logistical problem for the clinics and the hospitals that use it, because they now have to store anything that comes in contact with that material for a long time before they can dispose of it,” Robertson said.
Under the agreement announced Monday, MURR will provide a new version of the radioisotope, no-carrier added Lutetium-177 (NCA Lu-177), that doesn't have any of these long-lived contaminants.
Robertson said the new version, which is in clinical trials, is being investigated in drugs for breast and prostate cancer treatments. The drugs that contain the new version will then be sent to the FDA for approval.
Robertson said this therapy aims to avoid the side effects associated with other types of cancer treatments.
“The overall goal of the targeted radiotherapy is to improve the lives of cancer patients — extending their life,” he said in a video provided with the news release.
University of Missouri President Mun Choi spoke of the new agreement on KFRU on Sunday with radio host David Lile.
“The ultimate goal is to perform research that saves lives in Missouri,” he said.
MU researchers identified the potential of Lu-177 as an anti-cancer treatment nearly 20 years ago.
The deal is part of MU’s NextGen Precision Health initiative, a $220 million institution that takes lab research and customizes it to specific patients based on genetic makeup, traits and other factors.
The NextGen building, set to open in October, will house 60 researchers in more than six fields, Choi said.
The revenue MU receives from AAA will help fund the research mission of NextGen, the reactor and other research projects on campus, Robertson said in the phone interview.
“There's a lot of people here at the research reactor making radioactive components for drugs every week,” he said. "And I can tell you that, the staff is just really excited that we're part of this effort to improve the lives of cancer patients.”