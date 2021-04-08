In 2005, Bill and Nancy Thompson founded the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders at MU when their daughter was working as a behavioral therapist with children on the autism spectrum.
At a virtual ceremony Thursday, MU announced the Thompsons donated $1 million to establish the Ron Ashworth Endowed Professorship in Child Development and expand services already established at the center. These include diagnostic and treatment services.
The professorship recognizes Ashworth, chair of the Thompson Foundation board of directors and a longtime advocate of neurodevelopmental disability issues, according to an MU news release.
“Ron has helped patients and families navigate between the Thompson Center and the university’s health care systems because he has a great understanding of how they work and support each other,” Nancy Thompson said in the release.
Based in the School of Medicine with an emphasis on the Thompson Center, the professorship will be held by Ben Black, the center’s director of medical services and a developmental and behavioral pediatrician.
The center provides about 13,000 visits per year that serve 3,000 to 4,000 families, Black said at the ceremony. Right now, the demand for autism services is such that the waiting list for new patients can last almost a year, according to the news release.
Ashworth said that with the additional funding, the center “hopes to grow medical and diagnostic visits in the next three years by 10,000 and behavioral therapy by 10,000 to 15,000 visits per year.”
The Thompsons attended MU in the 1960s. Their latest gift comes during World Autism Month.