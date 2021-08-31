Three student-led and managed services, Tiger Pantry, Truman’s Closet and STRIPES, will open their doors to students, staff and MU Health Care workers on Sept. 7 at their new location in the lower level of the Hitt Street Parking Structure.
The new location means the organizations can better serve the MU community and allows for easier conditions for their volunteers. Truman’s Closet has operated for about a year in the location with curbside service but has not been open inside to the public.
The original location, on Rock Quarry Road, made it difficult for students without a vehicle to access the services provided by Tiger Pantry and Truman’s Closet.
Brylee Duncan, the director of Tiger Pantry and Truman’s Closet, reported that since the move, Tiger Pantry has seen about a 25% increase of those using the food pantry service since the change in the location spring 2020.
“This location is also a lot bigger, and that’s allowed us to keep up with the demand,” Duncan said.
This past year, they served 382 households with over 2,000 orders prepared by their student volunteers. The location in the parking structure has also allowed for curbside pickup of the products that will continue even after they reopen this month.
Alongside Tiger Pantry, Truman’s Closet is claiming a space in the Hitt Street parking garage. For the first time, all three services will be in the same building. This consolidation creates one stop for those in need of multiple services.
Tiger Pantry provides dietary assistance to students, faculty and staff of MU, as well as offering education on food insecurity in Columbia.
Truman’s Closet allows students to borrow business apparel and graduation gowns. If in good condition, students can also donate these articles from their own closets.
STRIPES is a safe ride program for students who feel uncomfortable walking home. The service also promises confidentiality and a judgment-free experience.
“We want to provide the MU community with the resources to make a great first impression without worrying about the cost of this attire,” Duncan said.
Jack Lee, the director of operations for STRIPES, expressed difficulties the service has faced because of COVID-19. The organization had to shift to operating during the day instead of 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. However, Lee is hopeful that regular hours will resume when it is safe to do so.
The new Hitt Street location will benefit STRIPES volunteers and those who use the service. Volunteers will now have the option of walking to their shifts rather than requesting rides. The garage’s proximity to campus and centrality within Columbia is also predicted to improve response times, Lee said.
“Sometimes in the past, it would probably take us a few minutes to get to campus locations,” he said. “Some of the residence halls are right down here on Hitt. We can get there — two minutes, really.”
Student leaders on MU’s campus are helping their peers get what they need to succeed in their professional and personal lives.
“This move will ensure that students can easily access these sources and, as a result, experience student success,” said MU Vice Chancellor Bill Stackman.