MU ranks 13th overall and eighth among public universities in the way it handles campus free speech, according to a survey of 55 college campuses.

The survey was conducted by The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, College Pulse and RealClearEducation. 

The survey was designed to reveal how open universities are to free speech and diverse viewpoints, according to a news release Tuesday from the MU News Bureau.

Approximately 20,000 students enrolled in four-year degree programs were asked to assess campus performance in five categories: openness, tolerance, support from the administration, expression and a speech code. 

UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi called free speech “not only a hallmark of our democracy, but also a vital component of the college experience,” according to a statement in the news release.

Within the administrative support category of the survey, MU was ranked the highest.

More information about the university's free speech policies can be found on the “Free Expression at Mizzou” MU website page.

