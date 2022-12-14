A team of researchers from across the country, including MU, is working to develop a new, environmentally friendly biofuel.

With a $12.8 million grant funded by the Department of Energy, the project aims to modify the composition of plant materials so they are better suited for biofuel.

  • Community reporter, fall 2022 Studying journalism Reach me at ptf7q@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-639-5517

