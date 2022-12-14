A team of researchers from across the country, including MU, is working to develop a new, environmentally friendly biofuel.
With a $12.8 million grant funded by the Department of Energy, the project aims to modify the composition of plant materials so they are better suited for biofuel.
Additionally, they are trying to understand ways to raise the oil and seed levels of plants for aviation fuel and biodiesel.
If all goes well, the researchers will ultimately produce a sustainable biofuel that is cheaper than petrol and can be used in a range of industries.
Edgar Cahoon of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is the lead investigator of this project. He wants to develop technology for synthetic biological tools to safely and rapidly deploy newly engineered crops.
“The work that we've done in the past is to try to understand how seeds accumulate oil and also how they determine the composition of the fatty assets that make up the oil, and so that knowledge will guide us to be able to engineer or breed for crops that make more oil,” Cahoon said.
“That oil is energy dense, and because it's energy dense, you can use it to burn for biodiesel or sustainable jet fuel applications.”
Jay Thelen, professor in the Biochemistry Department at MU, said it is crucial that we have a new source of biofuel to address the issue of greenhouse gases and global warming.
“We can't continue to mine dead dinosaurs and at the same time deal with the climate crisis,” Thelen said.
“At some point, we have to acknowledge that the carbon sequestered underground needs to stay there, and we need a green, renewable source of oils that are not going to change the net CO2 (carbon dioxide) balance in the atmosphere."
Aside from Thelen and Cahoon, 12 researchers from eight different institutions are involved in this project including those from the University of Minnesota, Kansas State University, University of Colorado, Washington State University, Montana State University and the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center.