The Rev. Brad Stagg was selected as the new chair for the Columbia College Board of Trustees, according to a Monday morning news release. Helen Dale Coe Simons was chosen as the new vice chair of the board. Both have been members of the board since 2012, and Stagg previously served as vice chair.
The change in leadership was due to David Russell, the former chair of the board, assuming the role of interim president in January.
“The opportunity to help guide the future of Columbia College in this esteemed role is truly an honor,” Stagg said in the news release. “I look forward to working with Dr. Russell and his leadership team, and I am deeply appreciative of the efforts our faculty and staff members are putting forward to serve our students every day.”
Simons, originally from Driftwood, Texas, is a 1965 alumna of Columbia College — then called Christian Female College — and has extensive experience in nonprofit management and governance. She also served as a member of the Columbia College Alumni Association Advisory Board and was president from 2009-11.
“Columbia College has played a vital role in my educational journey and my life in general,” Simons said in the release. “I have been fortunate to stay connected with this institution for many years and watch it flourish.”
Stagg is an ordained minister at Disciples of Christ and serves as the senior minister of Columbia’s First Christian Church. He also delivered Columbia College’s 2019 Schiffman Lectures on Religious Studies entitled “Jesus, Adam Smith and Modern Capitalism.”
“We are fortunate to have dedicated leaders on our board like Rev. Dr. Stagg and Ms. Simons as we work to carry out the college’s mission of changing lives,” Russell said in the release. “Both individuals have strong connections with the college and their passion for this institution is evident in every interaction I have had with them.”