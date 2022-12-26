Ranken Technical College plans to open a new campus in Ashland in fall 2023, and one of the goals at the school will be to increase the number of nursing students entering the workforce.
The Boone County campus will be the company's fifth location in Missouri. The other locations are in the eastern part of the state.
Ranken Technical College is a private, nonprofit institution of higher learning that grants students bachelor's and associate degrees, as well as certificates in technical skills including electrical, automotive and construction trades.
Construction began in April 2021 and is still underway. The building is expected to be completed by May, and the school is scheduled to welcome students next fall.
By adding a health care program, Ranken officials say, they are trying to respond to an exponential surge in demand for workers because of the pandemic. Hospitals nationwide are experiencing a shortage of nurses.
“Ranken would have not jumped into nursing if it wasn't for companies out there like MU Health Care,” said Shannon Brueggemann, Ranken’s dean of academic affairs.
MU Health Care will be partnering with Ranken’s health care program to help with guidance for experts in the subject matter. The health care program will be closer to a certified nursing assistant and licensed practical nurse program rather than an associate degree, Brueggemann said.
Ranken’s goal is to produce employees needed by the community. Brueggemann is part of a team that meets with community employers to identify where the need is largest. Following those meetings, Ranken can either create new programs or update existing programs for students.
“When it comes to technical education, our education is literally almost written by employers,” Brueggemann said.
The November unemployment rate in the state of Missouri was recorded at 2.7%, a slight hike from October, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The current unemployment rate reflects the growing demand for manpower while the supply is unmet.
Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker said he is expecting that Ranken’s arrival in Ashland will be a boon to the local economy. In addition to developing the workforce, he foresees “potential new investments as far as rental housing options” as well as “a chance for local businesses to partner up with Ranken for job training."
Slinker said Ashland is a growing city and will require new education programs to offer more well-trained workers.
Many technical schools across the state offer dual enrollment programs for high school juniors. One such program is available to Columbia Public School students through the Moberly Area Community College branch in Columbia. These programs allow students to earn their associate degrees while also finishing up high school credits.
“They'll come to Ranken for half of a day, every day, five days a week, and then they'll go back to their high school for the other half of the day,” Brueggemann said. “So really, they would get two semesters of a Ranken education for the most part, it's usually at no cost to the student.”
Projected enrollment in the first year is below 200, but Brueggemann expects those numbers to climb over time.
“The need today is greater than it’s ever been in skilled technicians,” Brueggemann said.
MU journalism students Chris Duan, Rhema Prim and Jae Sun Suh contributed to this report.