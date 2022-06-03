Supporting documents for criminal charges filed in the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity hazing case reveal a more detailed version of the night based on surveillance footage and text messages.
Alec Wetzler, a former member of the fraternity, is charged with two misdemeanors:
- Supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person,
- Purchase/attempt to purchase or possession of liquor by a minor.
They are the first criminal charges filed in the case.
According to the probable cause statement obtained Friday, investigators have talked with other members of the fraternity, issued search warrants to seize phones and obtained surveillance footage of the night.
Daniel Santulli, a former MU student and pledge to Phi Gamma Delta, commonly referred to as Fiji, is blind and unable to communicate or walk, according to David Bianchi, the family's lawyer.
Bianchi confirmed that Santulli is back in Minnesota with his family. Santulli has been hospitalized since the October incident.
Bianchi told KOMU he doesn't understand why the prosecutor did not file the hazing charge when detectives "specifically found that there was probable cause for the commission of a felony."
"Why is it eight months after this incident happened, that the prosecutor is choosing not to enforce Missouri's anti-hazing law? ... All of whom were involved heavily in this, not a single person has been charged with a violation of the hazing statute?" Bianchi told KOMU. "This is such an obvious hazing violation."
As part of the investigation, detectives seized the phone of Ryan Delanty, a former member of the fraternity and Santulli's pledge father.
The probable cause statement provided the following details of these events of the night:
Delanty sent a text that said his "son," Santulli, was "dead" due to his drunkenness. In one text, Delanty said Santulli didn't make it to the bars and in reply to a girl he was texting, Delanty said that he "left him."
Delanty also sent texts earlier explaining what the "pledge dad reveal party" was going to entail, and said they planned to "tape handles on their hands," referring to a 750 milliliter bottle of Tito's vodka taped to Santulli's hand.
Pledges of the fraternity, while shirtless and blindfolded, were guided to the basement and had beer poured on them, as seen in surveillance footage obtained by investigators.
Surveillance footage also shows Santulli leaving the basement of the fraternity with the bottle of Tito's vodka and a 2-liter bottle of lemonade taped to his hands.
Additional surveillance footage from the night shows Wetzler providing Santulli with what is commonly referred to as a beer bong, a funnel with a tube at the end. Wetzler filled the bong with beer and had Santulli drink from it.
Wetzler's initial hearing is scheduled for July 5.
Santulli was admitted to the hospital after medical personnel found him in a parked car. Tests showed he had alcohol poisoning and a blood alcohol content of 0.486, six times the legal limit.
In May, the Santulli family agreed to a financial settlement with 23 defendants in a civil lawsuit over Santulli's injuries. Two additional persons were sued this week by the family for their role in the incident.