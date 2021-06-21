Callie Cox wants to celebrate people with disabilities, and she plans to use her platform as the new Miss Missouri to elevate their stories.
Cox, 21, of Mexico, Missouri, was crowned Saturday at the Missouri Military Academy there. Cox, a rising senior in communication at MU, was crowned by Simone Esters, who was an MU student in journalism when she won Miss Missouri in 2019.
Cox wants to help remove the stigma of being diagnosed with a disability. Her motivation comes from having friends who received such diagnoses.
"Seeing individuals as a person first over their diagnosis, whether that be through partnering with organizations that give employment or extracurricular activities to individuals with disabilities," Cox said Monday morning. "Or if that's just celebrating their stories and being able to give those individuals a platform to share how valuable they are to society."
In particular, she wants to champion more inclusive ways to employ people with disabilities.
Cox transferred to MU last fall from Moberly Area Community College where she earned her associate degree.
Thanks to the Miss Missouri Scholarship, Cox has almost $16,000 in scholarships she plans to use toward her senior year and post-bachelor's work.
First, though, she will take the fall semester off to prepare for the Miss America pageant in December.
"With prep for Miss America, I don't necessarily want to overwhelm myself, and I just want to be conscious of my limits," Cox said.
Cox is relatively new to the pageant world; her first was in 2019. She said she wants young women to feel the confidence they can gain by competing.
"When you are able to walk into a room and be 100% confident in who you are," Cox said, "you're going to kill it no matter what you are doing."