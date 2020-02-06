A new degree program focused on fitness programming and management was highlighted at the UM System Board of Curators meeting Thursday for its connection to the NextGen Precision Health Initiative.
Academic, Student Affairs, Research and Economic Development Committee Chair Darryl Chatman called the degree program “a state-of-the-art opportunity to address a national and state health issue.”
Steve GrahamUM System vice president for academic affairs, presented the degree program, receiving unanimous board approval Thursday. The board’s $337 million debt issuance was also unanimously approved.
“There is a critical link to better nutrition as well as exercise sciences leading to a healthier person,” UM System President Mun Choi said in a news conference following the board meeting. “Our goal for NextGen is not to just treat but to prevent Missourians from being at the state where they require the advanced treatments.”
Running entirely through MU Online, the program will target nontraditional students, specifically military and people changing careers. The program will provide students with a Bachelor of Science degree in fitness programming and management and a minor in business. The program is set to begin enrollment in fall 2020.
‘For’ Missouri
Choi and MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright repeatedly noted NextGen’s goal to serve Missourians during their presentation on the initiative’s updates.
Choi noted that rural areas of Missouri have shown a far greater risk for health issues, such as heart disease and cancer, than urban areas. He said risks like these are issues NextGen is striving to solve through the initiative’s four research centers throughout the system.
Cartwright continued this theme. Throughout his time in office, Cartwright has referred to MU as the University “for” Missouri.
“A great university is not great unless it can show how it is impacting society,” he said.
One of the ways NextGen will do this is by focusing on rural health care research, Cartwright said.
Cartwright was sharing the research of Kathleen Quinn, MU associate professor of medicine, when the voice of Siri rang out from an iPhone in the audience, saying “check this out.” He used the opportunity to emphasize research like Quinn’s.
“It said check it out. Check out what Dr. Quinn is doing,” he said.
Cartwright also shared how NextGen Institute marketing strategies will reflect the “For Missouri” mindset, displaying a series of billboard designs with phrases like “rural health challenges, meet Missouri solutions,” and “heart health challenges, meet Missouri solutions.” He hopes for these NextGen advertisements to create a sense that the institute’s services were “coming to neighborhoods near you.”
Other approvals
The finance committee’s proposal for a $337 million debt issuance also saw unanimous approval Thursday.
Committee Chair member David Steelman said that the debt issued would be going toward strategic priorities of the system. The most important priority would be the NextGen Precision Health Institute, he said.
The board has designated up to $75 million of the $337 million to cover the institute.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi emphasized, however, that it is “up to” $75 million; that number is not certain. Depending on the amount of philanthropic support NextGen receives, the amount of that $75 million used on the institute could go down, Basi said.
“Our plan is to use a dollar amount of zero,” Choi said. “So we want to be able to raise those funds. ... There are other sources of funds. Our goal is to reduce the amount of debt that we issue as a university.”
Jeffery Layman, audit committee chair, briefly overviewed the system’s internal audit before turning things over to Rachel Dwiggins, the partner representing the system’s independent auditor, BKD LLP.
Dwiggins reported an “overall very successful audit” and received no questions from the board.
After Dwiggins’ report, the board unanimously approved BKD as the auditor for fiscal year 2020. This year’s audit is the last of a five-year agreement between the UM System and BKD. The system will put out a bid for future auditing in the future.