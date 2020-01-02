The Civil and Environmental Engineering program at MU has received almost $1 million in funding to help boost retention and graduation rates of low-income and underrepresented students in the department.
The National Science Foundation's grant was awarded in December to Vellore Gopalaratnam, a professor in the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department. It aims to increase the number of high-achieving, low-income students in the program and study how to better support their academic success.
The funding, totaling $959,547, will provide two-year scholarships to 24 undergraduate and eight graduate students over the span of five years. The project will also create internship opportunities and research positions.
"The recruitment effort will emphasize first-time-college students, underrepresented minorities, females, and transfer students," the grant reads.
The other objective of the project will focus on implementing new strategies and support mechanisms, such as early assessment and timely intervention, through external and internal evaluations.
"This approach is expected to result in increased persistence and timely graduation of students with degrees in civil engineering, thus preparing students to excel in the STEM workforce or graduate studies," the grant reads.
The NSF's Division of Undergraduate Education, which awarded the grant, provides grants to strengthen and diversify science, technology, engineering and math programs at two- and four-year colleges and universities.
Supervising editor is Galen Bacharier.