The incoming leader of health affairs for MU will also serve as executive scientific director for the NextGen Precision Health Institute, according to a news release from the University of Missouri System.
Richard J. Barohn joins MU on May 11 as executive vice chancellor for health affairs and will oversee both MU Health Care and the MU School of Medicine.
The NextGen institute will focus on precision medicine, which takes lab research and translates it for use in real-life patients based on their genetic makeup, traits and other factors.
Also Wednesday, the first five MU faculty research leads were named for NextGen. Faculty leads "will coordinate research activity, including developing and implementing collaborative research and engagement plans," according to the release.
The five faculty members and their areas of emphasis are:
- Cancer: Jeffrey Bryan, professor of oncology in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine and associate director of comparative oncology at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.
- Population Health: Julie Kapp, associate professor of health management and informatics in the MU School of Medicine.
- Cardiovascular: Kerry McDonald, the Margaret Proctor Mulligan professor of medical pharmacology and physiology in the School of Medicine.
- Neurological: David Schulz, professor of biological sciences in the MU College of Arts and Science.
- Basic and emerging research: Thomas Spencer, professor of animal sciences in the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and professor of obstetrics, gynecology and women’s health in the School of Medicine.
Barohn will work closely with the research leads, as well as many others, in planning NextGen, according to the release. The institute is scheduled to open in the fall on the MU campus.