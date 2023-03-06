At Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area on Monday, leaders from public and private organizations met to announce the Institute of Fisheries, Wetlands and Aquatic Systems.
This partnership between the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR), the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF) aims to provide consistent funding for studies related to aquatic ecosystems.
The institute will be funded by the Heritage Foundation. The announcement Monday marked their first contribution of $1.7 million, with a commitment to build an endowment over the next ten years with an anticipated value of $30 million.
With the prospect of dependable funding to study aquatic systems, CAFNR Dean Chris Daubert said he hopes to attract more students. Sara Parker Pauley, director of the Conservation Department, said she hopes many of these students will be driven to work for the conservation department.
"We need this institute. It is a place where we can build the next generation of conservation stewards," Pauley said. "Because what you know and what you pay attention to and what you learn to love, you take care of."
Tricia Burkhardt, executive director of the Heritage Foundation, emphasized the unique nature of this partnership. She hopes the public-private model will be emulated elsewhere as a method of funding environmental research. She likened partnerships to the interconnectedness of water ecosystems and said that diverse partnerships help them meet the needs that this research will strive to address.
Daubert also said public-private partnership is a novel way to approach this type of research.
"Even though this may be a first of its kind partnership, I suspect and hope that it won't be the last," Daubert said.
Daubert said the search for an institute director has begun and that they aim to find someone before the end of the year. Eric Kurzejeski, program director of the School of Natural Resources, has been named interim director.
A common theme amongst the event speakers was hope for the future. The fold-up chairs arranged in rows on the riverbank were filled with members of the MU and Conservation Department community, including MDC retirees.
"What our Conservation Department is really about is the future," Mike Kehoe, Lieutenant Governor of Missouri, said. "And if we want to protect what we have for my kids, your kids, our grandkids, we need to do the right thing now and put the stake in the ground today."