A new student organization, Mizzou Black Creatives, hosted its first ever event that showcased art from members of the organization.
The group had a pop-up shop Wednesday in the new Black Mizzou store at the MU Student Center with members selling their artwork. Mizzou Black Creatives is also collaborating with the Legion of Black Collegians for a sip and paint event that focuses on mental health in the community Wednesday evening for Black Homecoming.
For President and Founder N'ya Fritz and members Braiden Wade and Danielle Hardy, this is their first time selling their art in a public forum.
Fritz sold charcoal and mixed media prints, including some with a few notable rappers such as J. Cole and the late Nipsey Hustle. Wade and Hardy were both selling photo prints such as portraits of people, including one from a Rico Nasty concert.
“I never really sold my art before,” Fritz said. “Last year, I did it for a fundraiser for a pageant that I was in.”
Fritz has sold commission-based work before for clients but never made work for her portfolio or herself. This is her first time making prints.
She participated in the 2022 Ms. Black and Gold Pageant hosted by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and won Miss Congeniality and Miss 1906, with 1906 representing the year the fraternity was founded.
Fritz said the inspiration for the club came to her during her freshman year at MU when she thought “there needs to be a Black art club on campus." She said she didn’t come back to the idea until after the pageant to ask herself what her next big project was.
Wade was selling his portrait photos for the shop and talked about hopefully being an inspiration for aspiring photographers, especially Black photographers, since he didn’t really see many growing up.
“I told myself that ‘Hey, I want to become a Black photographer that's able to pass down wisdom,’” Wade said.
Hardy had conceptual photography on display and travel photography that people could purchase in the shop.
“It's just a really cool space for Black people to be creative,” Hardy said, “because I don't feel as welcome or comfortable in other creative spaces around Mizzou.”
Hardy said she admired Fritz’s work and believed she was the perfect person to put together an organization like this.
After Wednesday’s event, Fritz said the organization will start meeting every other Thursday.
“You just gotta put your foot out there and kind of do things when you have that courage,” Fritz said. “That's why we're here, and we're starting off small, but we're definitely starting off mighty.”