A new student organization, Mizzou Black Creatives, hosted its first ever event that showcased art from members of the organization. 

The group had a pop-up shop Wednesday in the new Black Mizzou store at the MU Student Center with members selling their artwork. Mizzou Black Creatives is also collaborating with the Legion of Black Collegians for a sip and paint event that focuses on mental health in the community Wednesday evening for Black Homecoming. 

