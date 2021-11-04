Jeremy Moreland has officially assumed the role as president of William Woods University, making him the institution’s 13th president in its over 150 years of operation.
Though the transition of administration is still in its infancy, Moreland, who started the new job a month ago, said he’s been welcomed on campus with open arms and is ready to usher in a new era. William Woods University is a private school with about 3,800 students in Fulton, about 20 miles east of Columbia.
“He is just the individual to lead William Woods to new heights in achieving our academic mission,” Romaine Seguin, board of trustees chair, said in a statement. He described Moreland as an “outstanding and visionary leader.”
He succeeds the presidency of Jahnae Barnett, the university’s first female president whose tenure lasted 31 years, the longest of any serving president of the institution. When Barnett announced in March she’d be stepping down from university leadership, she left the opportunity for a new face to follow in her legacy, and Moreland accepted the challenge.
“Well, the good news is I like a big challenge,” Moreland said. Knowing he’d be following Barnett’s large footsteps attracted him to the position, Moreland said, and he was gracious for her interest in partnering with him for an effective transition that is future-oriented.
That future under Moreland’s lead draws inspiration from his prior experiences in independent university administration. The grandson of an elementary school principal in a rural town in Oklahoma, Moreland said he was influenced by seeing the interconnectedness of his grandfather’s small community and hopes to apply that to higher education.
“I'm really excited to maybe carry that family legacy and do something similar here in Fulton,” Moreland said.
Prior to working in Fulton, Moreland’s most recent position was provost and chief academic officer at St. Thomas University, a private Catholic university in Miami. There, Moreland saw success in growing the university’s graduate programs and technology, such as in online learning. Enrollment also jumped under Moreland’s tenure with a growth of over 30% from when he assumed his office in January 2019 until his departure.
“I was really excited to be able to bring some of that great experience that I had building on that really strong history and commitment and excellent academics, amazing faculty at that small, independent university and bring those here to William Woods,” Moreland said.
Though Moreland said that the move from southern Florida to mid-Missouri has been a notable change in climate, both universities share a similar atmosphere of closeness that comes with being at a small institution.
“Often at larger institutions, perhaps it's a bit of a cliche, people refer to being maybe a number, kind of lost in the crowd, and that's okay for someone who's looking for a large place. But there's very little anonymity here on campus at William Woods,” Moreland said.
That ability to reach students and faculty on an individual level is one of the factors behind William Woods' ability to handle the stresses and demands of the COVID-19 pandemic. Student participation, collaboration and a sense of responsibility to peers has kept cases low and preventative measures effective, Moreland said.
“I think the fact that we have such a close knit, interwoven, interdependent community here on campus, that's really helped us be successful and set us up for being able to move ahead,” Moreland said.
Moreland expressed excitement for potential changes on the campus, with short-term goals including working on portfolio programs and hosting campus events, such as the delayed 150th anniversary of William Woods' founding. At just 49 years old, which is fairly young compared to the average age of a university president, Moreland said there is much in store for the future of his tenure.
“There's an amazing foundation here,” Moreland said. “So a goal for me is to make sure that this university continues to not only survive, but really thrive, to serve generations to come.”