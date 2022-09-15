 Skip to main content
New student garden at Columbia College grows food for the community

Zoe Davis always had a garden growing up. Now a junior at Columbia College, she is helping cultivate a garden with 18 tomato plants and 10 pepper plants.

The garden started in July through the college’s Science Club and has grown over three bucketfuls of tomatoes and peppers and donated them to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

Tomatoes harvested from the Columbia College Science and Pre-Med Club’s community garden.

Tomatoes harvested from the Columbia College Science and Pre-Med Club’s community garden await donation Wednesday at Columbia College. Every piece of produce will be donated to the Central Pantry, Boone County’s primary food bank.
Zoe Davis touches a green pepper plant

Zoe Davis touches a green pepper plant Wednesday at Columbia College. The produce grown will be donated to the Central Pantry food bank. “We’re hoping to grow our own mini farm and try to get more things,” Davis said.
Tomatoes planted in the Columbia College Science and Pre-Med Club’s community garden ripen.

Tomatoes planted in the Columbia College Science and Pre-Med Club’s community garden ripen Wednesday at Columbia College. The garden was planted over the summer to grow produce for Central Pantry.
Kenzie Rutledge, Kristen Kelly, Zoe Davis, Hana Farrington, and Gigi Jackson stand in the Science and Pre-Med Club’s community garden.

Kenzie Rutledge, Kristen Kelly, Zoe Davis, Hana Farrington and Gigi Jackson stand in the Science and Pre-Med Club’s community garden after posing for a group photo Wednesday. The executive members of the board met to water the garden and harvest produce for Central Pantry.

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism, English and music. Reach me at ekdkgf@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

