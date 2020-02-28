Richard Barohn was named Friday as the new MU Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs.
Barohn, chair of the Department of Neurology at the University of Kansas, will oversee both MU Health Care and the MU School of Medicine, according to a news release from UM System President Mun Choi and MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright.
The position seeks to synergize the two entities and to strengthen their missions of education, research and outreach to the rest of the state, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
The School of Medicine will report to both Barohn and Provost Latha Ramchand while MU Health Care will report to Barohn alone.
Barohn's start date is July 1. He will be paid $780,000 annually, Basi said.
The position has been filled by a series of individuals working on an interim basis since Hal Williamson left the position in February 2016. The most recent person to occupy the position was UM System President Mun Choi, Basi said.
Barohn was selected after a nationwide search. He has held his KU neurology chair for 16 years and since 2014 also has been the director of KU's Research Institute and the vice chancellor for research.
“This opportunity is a dream of a lifetime; I’m going back to my home state, my home university and working to advance health care and medical education in the state of Missouri,” Barohn said in the release.
Barohn, who has conducted research into neuromuscular disorders, will also continue one of his therapeutic trials at MU.
"We are confident that Dr. Barohn will bring to MU the same enthusiasm for growing the health care enterprise and research that he has shown at Kansas, and we are thrilled to have him on our team,” Cartwright said in the release.
"Barohn is a nationally recognized leader in patient care," Choi said.
"This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Mizzou, especially with all the recent progress on the NextGen Precision Health Institute," Barohn said in the release. "We are poised to become national leaders in this and particularly in precision medicine."