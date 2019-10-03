Bill Stackman, new vice provost for student affairs, introduced MU faculty to his priorities for the upcoming year during the MU faculty council meeting Thursday afternoon.
Stackman, who has a master's degree in parks and recreation from MU, took over the job in July from interim vice provost Gary Ward.
"This job opened up, and it seemed like a great reason to go home," he said.
Stackman outlined his goals for the year, which focused on supplementing students' education. Changes are more effective when they are led by students rather than being driven by faculty, he said.
The vice provost also said that he sees student health and well-being as a priority and that he wants to prioritize early detection and early intervention for students in crisis. He said that the percentage of students using MU's counseling and health services has increased in the last year.
Stackman also talked about monitoring enrollment trends to predict future residential life needs. He said his priority is finding housing for freshman and first-year transfer students, but that he also wants to increase the number of returning students who live on campus.
Council members also talked about ongoing plans for efficiency.
Clark Peters, faculty council chair, introduced what he called a "new faculty council tradition," of hearing reports from two of the policy committees of MU's schools and colleges at each meeting. Peters, a member of the College of Human Environmental Sciences, discussed the importance of the faculty's collective ability to advocate for itself to university administration.
Kathleen Trauth, of the College of Engineering, said that her college has been working to make sure students have an understanding of what's happening in the university, especially regarding resource allocation.
Throughout the meeting, Peters linked discussions back to the need to make faculty committees more effective. During his report from the HES policy committee, he said that committees need to be strong advocates for faculty interests and that faculty should know which committees to talk to when they have issues.
The next faculty council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17.