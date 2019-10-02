New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet urged an audience at MU not to ignore the value of "the people whose job it is to find stuff out."
Baquet, a 2019 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service recipient, led a master class Wednesday titled "Why Reporting Matters in an Age of Opinion and Snark."
He spent the vast majority of his presentation answering audience questions about issues including his paper's handling of information about a whistleblower, the future of local newspapers, strategies for managing criticism, diversity in the media and the changing career pipeline for young journalists.
During brief remarks before he answered audience questions for more than an hour, Baquet said his "pet project" recently has been to promote the "value of pure reporting."
He described pure reporting as going out in the world with an unanswered question, "puzzling it through and then struggling toward as honest an answer as possible."
Baquet said he worries that demands for greater speed, economic pressures and the "disease of certainty" could compromise such journalism, and he cautioned against using social media in a way that detracts from reporters' core work.
The Times recently came under fire for a poorly worded tweet about accusations against Brett Kavanaugh that some interpreted as implying sexual assault could be "harmless fun."
Journalists shouldn't post "snarky" comments they wouldn't include in their normal reporting to social media, Baquet said, and self-promotion shouldn't be more central than actual reporting.
But his general attitude about journalism was optimistic.
Baquet described working in news as "a mission" and "the most fun imaginable" and said journalism is currently "better than it's ever been."
Audience members pressed Baquet on why the Times chose to publish possibly identifying information about the whistleblower who raised concerns about President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine.
In defense of the decision, Baquet said the person's affiliation provided important context for the story and was already apparent to many people in government.
"Everybody but the readers knew that (the whistleblower) probably worked for the CIA," he said. "My job is to make sure that readers know what people in power do."
His advice for making controversial choices? "You have to make the decision first, putting aside what the criticism will be," Baquet said, and then explain the decision to readers. Trying to placate hypothetical critics leads to "wrong, non-journalistic decisions," he added.
While Baquet said he wasn't worried about the future of journalism in general, he did express some concern for local news outlets that are struggling.
As smaller local papers shrink, the traditional "pipeline" for young reporters getting their first jobs is being disrupted, an audience member pointed out. Baquet said that less traditional outlets like BuzzFeed and Gawker have in part replaced that pipeline for new hires at the Times.
Outlets like the Times that are doing well and have large staffs still can't cover all communities, Baquet said, and those with fewer financial resources could particularly struggle to provide coverage.
He suggested that solutions could include partnerships with universities. He also said he's become more open-minded about consolidating ownership of small papers or wealthy individuals buying papers — especially after Jeff Bezos turned out to be a "great owner" of the Washington Post.
One proposed solution that makes him uneasy is government support.
"We're not supposed to get along (with the government)," Baquet said. "And we don't get along. I have no friends in government."
Baquet was also asked about diversity at the New York Times and his own experience as a person of color. He said the Times is working to increase diversity, although that process is slowed by low staff turnover, and that he has promoted people of color to positions of leadership.
Baquet was at MU to receive his Missouri Honor Medal alongside three others:
- Burrell Communications Group, a multicultural advertising agency
- Stanley Nelson, an award-winning documentary filmmaker who received the National Medal in Humanities from President Barack Obama
- Marina Walker Guevara, deputy director of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists who managed the Panama Papers