Mizzou community reacts to news of Pickard Hall's imminent demise

A screenshot of the Columbia Missourian's Facebook account captures a range of reactions to the news about Pickard Hall's fate.

Here's a sampling of some of the reactions from social media after the Columbia Missourian posted its story on MU's plans to tear down Pickard Hall.

The serious

On the Missourian's Facebook post, reactions ranged from disquiet over potential radiation exposure (the university says levels are not dangerous) to frustration over MU's plan to destroy a number of campus buildings in the coming years.

Other users took to Twitter to express frustration over the university's handling of the project over the last decade. Associate professor and director of graduate studies for MU's religious studies department Rabia Gregory sharply criticized the way MU handled the relocation of the museum that Pickard used to house.

Another university employee, who worked and studied in Pickard, echoed Gregory's concerns.

The sentimental

Some felt nostalgic about the 127-year-old building, the third-oldest structure on MU's campus.

"This is so sad," wrote user Valerie Hellinghausen on Facebook. "I’m glad I got to visit Pickard with my family while it was still housing the museum. Visiting the Caste Gallery was one of my favorite class trips with MU Honors Humanities."

The surprise

For some, news of the demolition was the first they had heard of the building's persistent radiation problem.

The gallows humor

Many chose to take the news in stride, making jokes about the neighboring School of Journalism and posting memes that exaggerated the extent of the building's radiation.

