In addition to the MU NextGen Precision Health Institute, three new specialized centers will be included under the umbrella of the NextGen Precision Health Initiative, UM System President Mun Choi said Thursday.
The centers will be the Glass Science Center at Missouri University of Science & Technology in Rolla, the Data Science and Analytics Innovation Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the Nanotechnology Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Choi made the announcement at a meeting of the Health Affairs Committee of the UM System Board of Curators in advance of the board's full meeting at MU next Thursday.
Although each campus will have a role in the initiative, Choi said the center at MU will be the headquarters for the initiative.
"To distinguish Mizzou from the other three campuses, given the strong NIH research ability here ... (We will) call the activities that support NextGen at Mizzou to be the institute," Choi said.
Precision medicine takes lab research and translates it for use in real-life patients based on their genetic makeup, traits and other factors.
The idea for the three other centers came from a project called System Working Groups, Choi said. Over the past 18 months, the project has focused on three areas of health care: cancer, vascular and neurological.
Missouri is the 11th highest state in the U.S. in cancer deaths, 10th highest in cardiovascular deaths and 11th highest in frequent mental distress, Choi said, citing data in the 2019 report of America's Health Rankings from the United Health Foundation.
"These are numbers that actually come from statistics, but they affect individuals throughout the state. And I know that we can beat those challenges through the work that we do," Choi said.
Recognizing the need for focus in these areas, the System Working Groups looked for specializations in care across the four UM System campuses. Choi described the project as "instrumental in identifying a roadmap for our activities to be successful."
The centers at the other campuses will be located within existing buildings and their creation is not dependent on approval by curators, MU spokesperson Liz McCune said in an email Friday.
Meanwhile at MU, a first floor is now visible at the construction site for the NextGen institute near University Hospital. MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said he wanted to second Choi's earlier remark that people are getting excited about it.
"They are starting to see that something is coming out of the ground and that this is really turning into a real building and a real institute that is involving people across the institution," he said.
Both Cartwright and Choi said there are faculty members, research projects and activities around MU that are related to precision health that have yet to be interconnected. Cartwright said that in fiscal years 2019 and 2020, more than 30 faculty members have been hired in areas related to precision health.
"We still haven't yet coalesced all the activities that support NextGen into NextGen," Choi said.
Supervising editor is Elizabeth Brixey.