Here are some key facts about the NextGen Precision Health Institute from previous Missourian reporting:
The NextGen Institute is a $220.8 million facility. MU broke ground on the project June 21, 2019, and the institute is expected to open Oct. 19, 2021.
Initially called the Translational Precision Medicine Complex, or TPMC, the project was rebranded as NextGen at the time of the groundbreaking.
While the new name is catchier, the old name grants more insight into the purpose of this project. Translational precision medicine uses lab research and customizes it to specific patients based on genetic makeup, traits and other factors.
The institute will house 60 researchers in more than six fields.
The NextGen Institute has been the UM System Board of Curators’ No. 1 priority since November 2017, with UM System President Mun Choi strongly supporting it.
The initiative received $10 million from the state of Missouri and $50 million from MU..
In the largest individual donation to date in support of the institute, Jim Fitterling donated $6 million to the project Oct. 11, 2019.
A recent MU study of the impact of NextGen estimates that "over the next 25 years, NextGen will have a $5.6 billion impact on Missouri’s economy."
A key factor is the estimate that the facility will lead to the creation of an estimated 7,000 new jobs from ancillary businesses by 2045, according to information provided by Joseph Haslag, director of the MU Economic and Policy Analysis Research Center.