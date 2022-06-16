W. David Arnold will lead the NextGen Precision Health initiative as its executive director starting in the fall. As NextGen director, Arnold will work with faculty and leaders across the University of Missouri System to revolutionize health care.
“NextGen Precision Health has united tremendously talented research teams and provides unparalleled resources to tackle today’s toughest health challenges,” Arnold said in a news release. “The initiative will accelerate development of preventative and restorative interventions and push translation of treatments to the clinic. I’m thrilled to join this exciting and critically important work.”
Richard Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the MU School of Medicine, made the announcement during a UM System Board of Curators Health Affairs Committee meeting Thursday. Barohn said Arnold was the top candidate for the job.
Arnold, a professor at Ohio State University, is a nationally recognized researcher and clinician. His work focuses on age-related loss of muscle tissue (sarcopenia), age-related loss of physical function and genetic neuromuscular disorders, according to biography information about him on Ohio State’s website.
“He has met all the scientists in the NextGen Precision Health building, and he has a vision of how he can link them all together to work on a unified goal of producing more team science, larger and larger grants and ultimately to improve the health of Missourians,” Barohn said.
Arnold’s annual salary will be $500,000, according to the MU News Bureau.
Barohn also highlighted NextGen’s hire of Gerhard Hildebrandt, whom Barohn said is a world-class cancer clinician and researcher.
Mid-Missourians who need a bone marrow transplant now have to travel to Kansas City or St. Louis. Barohn said Hildebrandt, who specializes in bone marrow transplantation, will fill this significant gap in cancer care while also continuing his research in tumor immunology.
The hires of Arnold and Hildebrandt are part of MizzouForward, an initiative that aims to add 150 world-class faculty hires over the next five years.
“This is really an example of how we can bring laboratory scientists and physician researchers together on the same team to accelerate discovery,” Barohn said.
Later at the meeting, Kay Davis, chief financial officer for MU Health Care, discussed the nationwide labor shortages’ deep impacts on health care organizations.
MU Health Care had 240 vacant registered nurse positions as of Thursday morning, Davis said. To address these “unprecedented” staffing shortages, she said MU Health Care, like other health care organizations, has turned to agency nursing to fill in the gaps.
Davis said the shortages have predominantly occurred in the clinical areas of nursing, respiratory therapy and lab operation. This will be an issue for health care for the next several years, she said.
However, help for the staffing shortages may be on the horizon.
MU Health Care is the top employer of graduates from the MU School of Health Professions, which is experiencing record-high enrollment, Kristofer Hagglund, dean of the School of Health Professions, told the committee. More than 11% of MU students are in the school, and that number continues to grow each year.
Since 2000, the number of students studying health professions has more than quintupled, and Hagglund predicted 3,500 students will be enrolled in the fall.
“We have now more than 15,000 alumni improving health and well-being across the globe,” Hagglund said. “They work in hospitals; they work in schools; they work in agencies, nonprofits, private practice and more. Some have even returned to our classrooms and clinics to teach the next generation of health professionals.”
The Health Affairs Committee was meeting in advance of the full board gathering at MU next week.