The UM System Board of Curators voted Thursday to name MU's NextGen Precision Health Institute after Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri.
The health facility, expected to open this fall, will be named the Roy Blunt Precision Health Building.
Blunt has championed medical research during his time in Congress, along with heading legislation to increase funding for university grants.
“Sen. Blunt has long recognized the value of public higher education and its critical role in research and discovery,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said in a news release. “Throughout his career, he has advanced our mission by securing key funding and facilitating important partnerships. He has expanded access to both higher education and health care by supporting innovative initiatives to transform lives.”
The $221 million institute aims to expedite the process of medical research becoming practice by combining the efforts of the UM System's four universities. It will open on Hitt Street in October.