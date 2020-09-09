Two MU professors have been awarded a $1.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to ultimately improve the quality and lifespan of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patients and those who suffer from similar diseases.
The grantees studying swallowing and breathing retention are co-investigators Teresa Lever, associate professor of otolaryngology at the MU School of Medicine, and Nicole Nichols, assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the College of Veterinary Medicine and investigator at the MU Dalton Cardiovascular Research Center, according to an MU School of Medicine news release.
The research will allow them to further study how swallowing and breathing diminishes over time in patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It will also allow them to determine if tongue exercise can preserve swallowing and breathing function and coordination, the release said.
“With diseases like ALS, we’re dealing with dying cells that control movement,” Lever said in the release. “But not all cells die at the same time, and some will continue to live.”
The research hopes to find answers to questions such as: “If we intervene at an earlier stage in the disease process, are we altering the fate of the dying cells or are they still dying? And are we affecting surviving cells so they can pick up the slack of dying cells? That’s what we want to find out,” Lever said.
According to the release, Lever and Nichols will test their hypothesis by administering a noninvasive, individualized exercise program designed to strengthen tongue function in rats whose motor neurons responsible for upper airway function are selectively eliminated.
They will use a device to monitor and measure the strength of the licks from the rats over time for a better understanding of how the human body operates.
There is a future when testing could lead to studies involving people, as this study will allow Lever, Nichols and their team of four MU researchers from different disciplines to determine the underlying functions of upper airway functions responsible for swallowing and breathing coordination.
“I believe we’ve put together a dream team to advance a field where there is still so much that is unknown,” Nichols said in the release.