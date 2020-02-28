All new MU-sponsored travel to South Korea, including study-abroad programs, will be prohibited for the spring and summer semesters until further notice.
Chancellor Alexander Cartwright announced the cancellation Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel warning for South Korea to the highest level Tuesday due to the novel coronavirus.
Fewer than 10 MU students are in South Korea now, spokesman Christian Basi said.
“We have been in contact with each of these students and their parents and families directly, and we are determining the best course of action for each individual on a case-by-case basis in consultation with public health officials,” Cartwright said in an email to campus.
Basi said some students may be in an area of South Korea less heavily affected by the coronavirus. He said with the availability of online courses and constant communication among the students, parents and families, health authorities and MU, it may make more sense for some students to stay there for now.
"Otherwise, we will be helping to bring them home," Basi said.
More than 2,000 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in South Korea, 13 of which resulted in death, according to a Johns Hopkins database.
The virus, now called COVID-19, originated in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. According to Johns Hopkins, as of Friday there were over 78,000 known cases and over 2,500 deaths in mainland China.
In late January, MU announced a prohibition on university-sponsored trips to China by faculty and staff, with or without students. At the time of the announcement, there was only one MU student studying in China. The student has since returned to the U.S.
The CDC ranks its travel warnings on a scale of one to three, with level one as “practice usual precautions” to level three, “avoid all nonessential travel.”
China and South Korea are now both ranked level three. Italy, Iran and Japan are ranked as level two, under which the CDC recommends that "older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel."
Across the country, universities including the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Florida International University and the University of Tennessee have canceled study-abroad programs in South Korea.
Other universities, including Syracuse, New York and Stanford universities, have canceled study-abroad programs in Italy.
MU has not flagged any other countries because of the coronavirus.
A close eye is being kept on all other study-abroad programs, including those in Italy, Basi said.
"We are watching it closely and are staying in close communication with health authorities," Basi said.
The MU International Center coordinates many of the campus study-abroad programs. The center’s study-abroad catalog lists at least five programs in South Korea, 22 in Italy and seven in Japan. Some programs are fall and spring semesters only, and others run in the summer as well. Each program has dates listed as far out as the spring 2021 semester.
Italy has been the top destination for MU students to study abroad in the past five years, according to an annual report from the International Center. More than 200 students studied in Italy during the 2018-2019 school year.
The first COVID-19 case in the U.S. was confirmed Jan. 21, 2020. As of Friday, there were 60 reported cases in the U.S.; there have been no reported deaths.
"While we know this new virus is concerning, it’s important to note that, at this time, Missouri has no confirmed COVID-19 cases,” Cartwright said in the email.
“We’re working closely with our partners in public health to monitor the spread of the virus and are prepared to respond swiftly if cases arrive here or in Missouri," he said. "We will also continue to follow the recommendations and guidelines of our public health authorities.”
Basi said MU is investigating different scenarios if a case of the coronavirus were to be confirmed in the Columbia area.
"We have emergency plans in place and are reviewing them now," he said.
Basi referenced previous outbreaks of other viruses, such as mumps, in MU dorms, and said the campus hospitals are a unique, helpful resource in response efforts.
"It will definitely help us if the situation arises," he said.
MU is posting campus-related updates about the novel coronavirus on the International Center website.