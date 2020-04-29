George Smith, the first MU professor to win a Nobel Prize, has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences, according to a news release from the MU News Bureau.
The academy, which "recognizes and promotes outstanding science" in several fields by electing new members, is considered to be one of the highest honors a U.S. scientist can achieve during their career, the news release stated.
"Election to the National Academy of Sciences isn’t primarily an honor; it’s a call to national duty," Smith said in the release. "It is a daunting challenge to live up to such high expectations, but one I am committed to fulfilling."
Smith said he wasn't overly shocked at his election into the academy, but was grateful and excited to be selected to contribute to the country's scientific health.
"It would be unusual for a Nobel laureate not to be elected to NAS in the rare case that he or she isn’t already a member,” Smith said in the release. “Nevertheless, the two honors recognize different things, a single advance in the case of the Nobel, and life-time achievement in the case of NAS.”
Smith is one of 11 total MU professors who have been elected into the academy, the release said. Other professors have been appointed for achievements in plant sciences, radiology, medicine and biochemistry, among other topics.
MU interim chancellor and UM System president Mun Choi congratulated professor Smith on his election, saying it was a celebration of his hard work, innovation and leadership, according to the release. Smith was also honored by MU's dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Pat Okker.
"George has had a major impact on our college, our university and the world," Okker said in the release. "It’s impossible to overstate the importance of his work, and this is a wonderful way to add to his existing legacy at the college.”