The Marshall Project was among three recipients of the Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in recognition of superior achievements in the journalism and strategic communications fields.
The recipients were honored at an evening banquet Wednesday and taught master classes at MU earlier in the day.
The prestigious award is presented annually by the Missouri School of Journalism and was first awarded in 1930.
Photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale was another recipient, recognized for her work in the National Geographic Magazine covering nature and conservation, different communities across the globe and war zones.
Jeff Goodby received the award as well for his notable career in advertising following the campaign "got milk?" that he originated in 1993.
The Marshall Project was the only organization given a medal this year, recognized for reporting done by the group on criminal legal system reform. Named after former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the nonprofit shines a light on the abuses and systemic discrimination within the criminal justice system.
With two Pulitzer Prizes under its belt, the organization aims to "bring out voices that have no way to be disseminated," said Susan Chira, the Marshall Project's editor-in-chief.
Chira spoke to the packed classroom on the significance of the work the nonprofit is doing and discussed the importance of people-first language, such as referring to "people who are incarcerated" rather than inmates.
She also highlighted the importance of education and understanding, especially at the local level, because there are a lot people that don't fully understand how the criminal legal system works.
"We also believe that criminal justice is particularly relevant at a low level," Chira said. "That's really where most people are accountable."
During the class, she explained how reporters in the future can implement these practices to responsibly cover criminal justice.
"Some of those people, by the way, are more than are captured in their mugshot," Chira said. "It is our job to tell and deliver who that whole person is and where they came from."