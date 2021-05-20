Katie Brillos is disappointed she will have to pay more for college this fall.
“Last year with basically having to teach ourselves with all online classes, it’s a little frustrating to come back to normal classes and pay extra money,” said Brillos, an MU sophomore studying business.
She was reacting to news that the UM System Board of Curators approved a 5% increase, or $15.30 more per credit hour, for all MU students Wednesday.
“They don’t necessarily communicate to students that this is in the works during classes,” KeAve Hunter said.
Hunter, a junior studying social work, would like to see the administration gauge students’ finances when making these decisions.
Sam Mount, a senior majoring in geography, said he is concerned about the “loss of college experience” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I certainly feel, even at the older tuition rates, we were not getting our money’s worth,” Mount said.
Ayesha Siddique, a doctoral student in electrical and computer engineering, said her department covers her tuition but not course fees. Siddique hopes the new money will go toward expanding curriculum.
“I feel like there are some courses for which we do not have enough faculty, and those courses are not offered here,” Siddique said. “In electrical engineering, we don’t have enough courses.”
As a student in the Department of Geology, Madi Bruner hopes increased tuition will be used to fund undergraduate research.
“I only heard about it in a meeting this morning, but they decided to stop funding the micro-CT machine down in the basement,” Bruner said. “That money is not coming from the university, so it has to be found elsewhere, and that’s just an extra difficulty on the staff here.”
At their Zoom meeting Wednesday, curators talked about potential changes to the current tuition model with the goal of making tuition rates more predictable.
Proposals for creating differential tuition models and ending supplemental fees are being developed, and input is being gathered from a range of groups including students. Final proposals will go to the board next spring.