NPR announced Wednesday that Juana Summers, former KBIA student and graduate of the Missouri School of Journalism, is going to become a national host of “All Things Considered.”
Juana Summers has been selected as the host of “All Things Considered,” NPR’s flagship evening news magazine carried by 825 public radio stations nationwide, and the daily news podcast “Consider This.” She joins Ailsa Chang, Mary Louise Kelly and Ari Shapiro rotating through host duties across the shows. Her first day on the air will be June 27.
KBIA news producer and professor Janet Saidi said, “It has been a joy to observe Juana’s journey as a national political reporter and an increasingly recognizable voice on NPR. Juana seems to have one of those engaging voices that can convey warmth and connection through the air waves, and we’re excited that she’ll be part of the team taking NPR’s flagship program ‘All Things Considered’ into the future.”
Summers said KBIA was “the first place I ever had the opportunity to cover presidential campaign politics.” Summers worked at KBIA and graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism with a bachelor’s in convergence journalism in 2009. “KBIA gave me the freedom to go out and interview voters and to cover these huge high-profile news events. ”
“In my work as a political correspondent, I spend a lot of time talking with young people about the country and the world that they are inheriting. It’s made me think about the future of our audience, and the opportunities that we have to grow,” Summers said.
“Juana emerged as the top candidate after a rigorous national search that included both internal and external candidates — propelled by her authoritative reporting expertise, her versatile journalistic talent, and her drive to explore and interrogate the most challenging questions of the moment,” said Sarah Gilbert, NPR’s vice president for news programming.
Prior to joining NPR, Summers has covered politics for outlets such as Politico, CNN, The Associated Press and The Kansas City Star. She covered Congress for NPR and got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia. Summers served on the Board of Directors of the Online News Association from 2012 to 2014 and was a fellow at Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service in 2016. Summers also was the commencement speaker for MU’s School of Journalism in December 2016.