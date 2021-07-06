In 2019, Nadria Wright was unintentionally killed during a feud between two men in central Columbia. A freshman nursing student at Columbia College, Wright was also an athlete and musician.
To honor her and help future nursing students earn their degrees, a scholarship has been underwritten at Columbia College by a number of community organizations and donors.
The Nadria Leeann Wright Memorial Nursing Scholarship was announced Tuesday, which would have been Wright's 20th birthday.
Shaunda Hamilton, her mother and founder of Boone County Community Against Violence, partnered with Stacey Button, president of Regional Economic Development Inc.; Jessie Yankee, director of the Missouri Women’s Business Center; and Suzanne Rothwell, vice president for advancement with Columbia College, to launch the scholarship.
“Nadria was a tenacious young woman full of hopes and dreams, and she made an impact on everyone she met,” her mother said.
The scholarship will be awarded for the first time in April to help those majoring in nursing at Columbia College with a GPA of 3.0 or higher who may be facing financial hardships.
A celebration of the new award will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday in the New Hall Event Center on the Columbia College campus.
Visit www.NadriaWright.com to learn more about the scholarship or make a gift to support the scholarship.