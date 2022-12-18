Marshall Stewart knows the magnitude of this moment.
“This is the capstone of my extension and engagement career,” Stewart said.
Stewart is headed to Kansas State after six years serving as the vice chancellor for extension and engagement and UM System chief engagement officer. Stewart has helped Missourians statewide, from his efforts for improved broadband access to his push to get students out serving the public.
According to Stewart, the extension and engagement position had been around for years but has gone under several name changes, from vice provost to vice president. No matter the title, its objective was the same: to help Missouri by using its universities.
Stewart arrived at MU on Aug. 15, 2016, as the newest member of UM System leadership. With a background in agriculture, Stewart was in tune with some of Missouri but continued to learn about the wide needs of the state in his first few years. That first approach started with data.
MU Extension made a website called “All Things Missouri” to highlight data about various issues Missourians face daily, including internet access, flood risk, vulnerability to COVID-19 and more. From there, Stewart and his team highlighted serious issues and started to think of solutions. Those solutions would have county and community interests at heart.
H.C. Russell has served on the Boone County Extension Council and councils at the regional and state levels. He also serves as an MU Extension delegate on the national board for the Council for Agricultural Research, Extension, and Teaching — a national advocacy organization for land grant universities.
He and other delegates meet with Missouri state legislators and legislators on Capitol Hill to advocate for U.S. Department of Agriculture funding for MU Extension offices and research through the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. Leaders from MU Extension, like Stewart and CAFNR, attend and explain what they need funding for.
Their goal is making sure legislators understand the impact and services available to Missouri residents through the UM System, MU’s Extension and CAFNR, Russell said.
Russell said he remembers Stewart visiting Missourians in all 114 counties within his first six months living in Columbia.
Besides just meeting with extension councils, Stewart would meet with other people active in their communities as well. While he was on campus, he did the same thing, Russell said, going out and meeting people.
When Stewart came, it hadn’t been long since the Fall 2015 protests at MU. Russell said the university was struggling with perceptions in the state, and especially the state legislature, because of racism on campus, which led to the protests and made national headlines.
“(Stewart) was the right person at the right time to reestablish those ties to people around the state outside of Columbia and to the Missouri legislature, policymakers and implementers around the state and especially in Jeff City,” Russell said. “He actually grew that connection with the community more than we had in the past”
‘Connect the dots’
Stewart said he doesn’t see himself as the sole reason why these projects go through, but rather as a part of the team that helps put them together with people.
“I see a lot of opportunities, and my job is connect the dots and figure out how to extend out into the communities of Missouri,” Stewart said.
Ed Turner graduated from MU in 1962 and has stayed involved ever since. He’s been a member of the UM System Board of Curators, president of the Board of Curators, president of the Flagship Council of the University of Missouri, an emeritus member of CAFNR Foundation, member of the Missouri 100 and the Mizzou Alumni Association.
Turner said Stewart’s communication skills have created an impression around Missouri that he hasn’t seen in all the time he’s been involved with the university.
“He is a jewel that we were privileged to have as a part of the administration for the six and a half years that he was there,” Turner said. “His vision and his ability to work with people to accomplish the goals he has set forth is just rare.”
Turner said some of Stewart’s most impactful work happened because of not only his intellect and communication skills but how he fundamentally changed MU Extension.
“He restructured the leadership responsibilities,” Turner said. “He’s restructured the specialist in all the extension services of where and how they operate and where they operate from. He’s repurposed the purpose of extension to meet the needs of the state of Missouri and the citizens of the state of Missouri. The entire structure of the extension has changed dramatically under his leadership.”
One of Stewart’s projects that were particularly impactful, Turner said, was pushing to get funding for broadband access across the state. Turner said Stewart worked with the governor’s office, farm bureau, Director of Agriculture, U.S. Sen Roy Blunt, the federal government and a number of others to accomplish getting the funding.
The project led to the establishment of a state broadband office and a broadband working group of university faculty with technical skills to help residents in their homes and businesses. MU Extention’s focus was on educating Missourians through public relations efforts, but also through digital literacy. The working group has helped residents embrace wireless technology and organize to help providers get internet access for “the last mile” of the race.
“When I look at this work … I don’t think about it as work. I think about it as an opportunity to improve the lives of others, to take the university and make it work for the people,” Stewart said.
Embracing Missouri, looking to Kansas
Although Stewart is originally from North Carolina, he has embraced the warmth of Missouri and its people through engagement. Stewart has referred to himself as an “adopted son” of Missouri throughout his time here.
“Being here has been one of the most affirming and invigorating times of my life and of my career; I never dreamed I’d have this much fun in Missouri,” Stewart said.
Stewart will start his job as the senior vice president of executive affairs at Kansas State University in January and looks forward to starting work in Manhattan, Kansas. In Columbia, Chadwick Higgins will take over as the interim vice chancellor, continuing the path of engagement Stewart leaves behind.
“Chad is the natural choice for the interim role,” Alison Copeland, UM System deputy chief engagement officer, said.
Stewart was emotional as he reflected on his time in the role — he’s met countless Missourians and learned how they live. He said he is grateful to the university for providing a work environment where leaders can flourish, and to his team that continues to produce a culture of service in everything they do. At the end of the day, Stewart has reached the heart of Missouri and is grateful to have served it.
“Missourians are just good people and they want good things for their families, their communities. I think having the privilege of working with them to make that happen has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Stewart said.