The 2020 graduates sat in distanced chairs on the floor of the Mizzou Arena. Family and friends were dispersed in groups of six. The arena looked empty compared to the many events it hosted before COVID-19.
Reminders for social distancing and other precautions were everywhere. Signs in the concourse, staff holding signs and even the advertisement banner around the stadium all reminded families to keep their masks on.
About 200 people of the 2020 graduating class returned to the university Saturday to experience an in-person commencement ceremony after the original ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was surprised we got so many people coming back,” graduate Vivian Wang said.
“We have this special tradition that we call Homecoming,” Vice Provost for Undergraduate Studies Jim Spain said in the commencement speech. “This is one of the most special homecomings we get to celebrate.”
While University of Missouri President Mun Choi attended in person, his remarks to the graduates were prerecorded as part of a video that played on the screens. The video also included messages from other members of the Board of Curators.
“Your resilience, your commitment to excellence and your positive approach to life were tested like never before,” Choi said in the video.
Spain kept it short. “We’re going to celebrate, but we’re not going to have those long addresses,” he said, referencing the very first MU graduation with only two graduates and two hours of speeches.
School of Journalism professors Amy Simons and Stacey Woelfel read the names of graduates from behind the plexiglass dividers that have become familiar during the pandemic.
“It was nice not having to shake anyone’s hand,” graduate Lauren Ho said. Instead of the typical handshake, graduates were only handed their diploma folders.
Cheers, shouts and names yelled by the graduates’ families cut through the relatively empty arena, social distancing giving sound the space to reverberate. Some graduates danced to their seats after receiving their diploma.
A recorded version of the school anthem played on the screens to close the ceremony.
The commencement speech lasted just under 16 minutes, and the whole ceremony was over in an hour. The smaller number of students helped speed up the typically two-hour event.
The ceremony left some graduates wishing for more.
“I thought it was fine,” Ho said. “They did what they could sparingly.”
For graduate Brandon Simmons, now living in Smithville, the physical ceremony was something he had looked forward to. When it was canceled because of the pandemic, he kept in touch with his adviser, asking if there would be plans for a makeup commencement.
“I didn’t go back to college until I had children, so to me it’s super important to be able to walk across the stage,” Simmons said.
Wang, now a graduate student at MU and a business student from China, used the moment to reunite with her host family. She hadn’t seen them since she graduated as a high school exchange student.
For the Ort family, it was the first large event their grandmother had gone to since being fully vaccinated. Sharon Coogan, grandmother of MU graduate Micaela Ort, said, “It’s great to be back. I love it.”