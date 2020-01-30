A pioneering degree program in fitness programming and management may be rolling out through MU Online as soon as the fall.
The program would be one of the first of its kind, using simulations to make the study of fitness care possible online, said Christopher Hardin, chair of the MU Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology.
Hardin led a presentation of the proposal Thursday at a teleconference of the Academic, Student Affairs and Research and Economic Development Committee of the UM System Board of Curators.
The target audience would be nontraditional students, especially active and retired military members and people changing careers, Hardin said.
The focus on fitness within the military fits the focus of the program. Military fitness trainers, "would benefit dramatically from this," Hardin said.
The program was also specifically designed to address a nationwide issue: obesity.
"Two thirds of all Missourians are either overweight or obese, and that number's percentage is growing," Hardin said. "Normal weight is no longer normal."
According to the proposal summary, it would create a network of fitness specialists, personal trainers and health coaches who can address the issue of physical inactivity and chronic disease.
"The need for this new program, I think, is pretty compelling and clear," Hardin said.
The program would need only 12 students to break even on its first semester; however, the budget has projected for 30 students. Hardin emphasized this was a modest prediction.
"We have hopes, we have dreams that this could be 100 or 200 students per year ...," he said. "We have the capacity to do it."
UM System President Mun Choi supported Hardin. "This could be scalable, and there are so many military families that live in Missouri," Choi said.
Committee chair Darryl Chatman questioned how a fitness degree program could be practically completed online.
Saying he understood Chatman's concerns, Hardin told the committee much of fitness education is based on scientific theory.
"Clearly, online works very well for that," Hardin said.
When it came to learning the necessary hands-on skills, Hardin reinforced the success of medical simulation technology.
"This is being done all over," he said. "We have nursing programs that are online. We use simulations to reach clinics and field sites in medicine."
The committee unanimously approved recommending the proposal to the full Board of Curators when it meets next Thursday at MU.
