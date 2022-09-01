I am a reporter for the higher education beat. I am currently studying digital and print media with minors in Spanish and Black Studies. Get in touch with me at kshannon@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Follow this search Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today