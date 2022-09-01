A new MU Health medical center in Boonville that was set to open this year was delayed to 2023 due to supply chain issues, according to a spokesperson for MU Health Care.
Richard Barohn, the dean of the MU School of Medicine, spoke about the multi-speciality clinic along with the future relocation of the MU Student Health Center and physician workspace to Pershing Commons at the MU Board of Curators Health Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday.
The 14,000 square-foot facility on Jackson Road will feature an urgent care with extended hours, primary care providers, specialty services, imaging, a lab and physical therapy services, according to MU Health Care's website.
15 hospitals have closed in Missouri, with 10 being in rural areas, since 2014. Boonville's only hospital closed in early 2020.
MU Health Care also has a family medicine clinic in Boonville and opened other facilities in Mexico, Missouri, in July and August.