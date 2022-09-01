A new MU Health medical center in Boonville that was set to open this year was delayed to 2023 due to supply chain issues, according to a spokesperson for MU Health Care.

Richard Barohn, the dean of the MU School of Medicine, spoke about the multi-speciality clinic along with the future relocation of the MU Student Health Center and physician workspace to Pershing Commons at the MU Board of Curators Health Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday. 

  • I am a reporter for the higher education beat. I am currently studying digital and print media with minors in Spanish and Black Studies. Get in touch with me at kshannon@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant City Editor fall 2022 Reach me at ecm6zb@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882 5720

