Pamela Bruzina, a professor of nutrition and exercise physiology, has been appointed to be the first MU ombudsperson, effective July 1.

As an ombudsperson, Bruzina is a designated neutral facilitator who contributes informal assistance and impartial conflict and dispute resolution to MU faculty, according to an email sent to faculty from Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. The ombudsperson addresses faculty conflicts early on and advises resolutions.

