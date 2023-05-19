Pamela Bruzina, a professor of nutrition and exercise physiology, has been appointed to be the first MU ombudsperson, effective July 1.
As an ombudsperson, Bruzina is a designated neutral facilitator who contributes informal assistance and impartial conflict and dispute resolution to MU faculty, according to an email sent to faculty from Latha Ramchand, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. The ombudsperson addresses faculty conflicts early on and advises resolutions.
Bruzina is not an advocate for individuals or organizations, but is meant to promote fairness, be a source of information and referral and help answer questions, according to the email.
She will also develop an educational program for faculty that helps them access existing resources and reporting mechanisms.
Bruzina has been a member of the university's Grievance Resolution Panel since 2009, which processes academic grievances. She has also been a member of the Equity Resolution Panel since 2018 and served on the Faculty Council since 2020, where she chaired the Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Committee.
Development of the position was a year-long process that included listening sessions in the fall of 2022 with various groups, including deans, chairs and Faculty Council.