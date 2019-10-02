The world of journalism is going through a paradigm shift. As technology advances and funding declines, journalists like Marina Walker Guevara, who managed the Panama Papers, are adapting.
Walker Guevara, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists' director of strategic initiatives and network, spoke to a crowd of 120 students and professional journalists Wedneday afternoon at the Reynolds Journalism Institute.
The Panama Papers project was the largest international collaboration between investigative journalists. The reporting, lead by the ICIJ, has helped recover more than $1.28 billion in back taxes and penalties from offshore financial accounts.
Walker Guevara spoke for about an hour about how technology and collaboration are changing journalism.
She recanted the story of ICIJ's journey up to the release of the Panama Papers. Walker Guevara said that the ICIJ recruits what she calls "diggers, the journalists that are hungry, that are team players."
ICIJ manages collaboration between journalists in 90 countries.
With the resource constraints on journalism, Walker Guevara said that collaborating shortens the time it takes to complete a story and improves the accuracy of the story.
Walker Guevara spent a year in 2018-19 as a John S. Knight fellow at Stanford University. During her fellowship, she conducted research on the ways artificial intelligence can shorten the time it takes journalists to find information within large databases.
On Wednesday, she spoke about how those who worked on the Panama Papers conducted much of their work by hand, and how the technology available today would have greatly reduced the exhaustive workload in 2015.
ICIJ has recently created its own open-source data search software, Datashare, which is now in its beta stage. Datashare lets journalists scan their documents, extract text in multiple languages and analyze texts within a searchable database. It also allows journalists to communicate information and share documents across the globe securely and efficiently.
After her speech, Walker Guevara said journalists who find potential stories using the current databases available on the ICIJ website can apply to get access to their full collection of data via their website, which details a number of ways to communicate securely with ICIJ.
She said MU students and professors can improve their work by collaborating at every level of the school. She also encouraged students and teachers to familiarize themselves with data whenever possible, and to learn to communicate securely.