Gov. Mike Parson announced two new appointments to the UM System Board of Curators on Wednesday.
Parson named Gregory Hoberock of Washington, Missouri, and Robin Wenneker of Columbia to the board, according to a news release. Parson also announced six appointments to other boards and committees.
Before the appointees can begin serving on the board, they must be confirmed by the Missouri Senate.
Members serve six-year terms, but Hoberock will be filling a vacancy on the board following the resignation of former curator Jamie Farmer. Hoberock's term will end Jan. 1, 2023, said Kelli Jones, Parson's communications director, in an email.
Wenneker will succeed curator Jon Sundvold. Her term will end Jan. 1, 2025, Jones said.
According to the news release, Hoberock is the CEO and Chairman of the Board for hth companies, inc. and is a member of the State Technical College of Missouri Board of Regents.
Wenneker has served on the Coordinating Board for Higher Education since August and is a former president of MU's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Foundation, according to the news release.
The UM System Board of Curators is the governing board for the four universities in the UM System: MU, Missouri University of Science and Technology, University of Missouri-Kansas City and University of Missouri-St. Louis.