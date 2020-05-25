Students from Moberly Area Community College will be able to live on the Columbia College campus while taking MACC classes under a new partnership announced last week.
The CC-MACC program is meant to reduce the time and cost for students to complete a bachelor’s degree at Columbia College, give them a four-year college experience and make the process easier overall, according to a news release.
A similar partnership between MACC and MU started in fall 2017. MizzouMACC is meant to make the transition between the community college and MU as smooth as possible, according to previous Missourian reporting.