Crowder Hall, home to thousands of ROTC students at MU since 1940, has been added to the list of campus buildings to be demolished.
The demolition is part of the second phase of the university's Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan, intended to cut overall facility square footage by 750,000 gross square feet by 2023.
A date for Crowder Hall demolition has not yet been scheduled, and it is unlikely to happen before the end of this year, said Uriah Orland, associate director of the MU News Bureau.
According to quarterly updates about the space reduction plan, Hearnes Center and Naka Hall will accommodate ROTC students once Crowder Hall is removed.
Six buildings were initially targeted in 2019 for demolition on campus. Three more were included last year, and since then, Crowder Hall, Waters Hall, built in 1907, and McKee Gymnasium, built in 1922, have been added to the list.
Waters Hall on University Avenue, a general academic classroom building, was named for Henry J. Waters, former dean of agriculture at MU and an 1886 graduate of the university.
McKee Gymnasium honors Mary McKee, head of physical education for women at MU from 1923 to 1958.
After learning about the proposed demolition of Crowder Hall, alumni of the ROTC program have raised alarms.
"I think they (ROTC alumni) see Crowder Hall as a symbol of the university every bit as much as other alums see Jesse Hall or even the columns," said Col. David Smith, a 1969 MU graduate, in a recent interview.
In a letter published in the Missourian last week, Smith described the decision as a “dark of the night” maneuver apparently made in November.
"To my knowledge, the decision was never publicly announced," he wrote.
Smith spent 31 years on active duty in the U.S. Army and was an assistant professor of military science in Crowder Hall from 1975-78. He was inducted into the MU ROTC Hall of Fame in 2014 and is an active member of the ROTC Alumni Board.
“Universities are more than just classrooms," he said. "Buildings have meaning to people, and I think Crowder Hall is a building on campus that has a great deal of meaning to the people that have gone through its halls in the 80 years of its existence.”
Military history at MU dates back to 1862 when the Morrill Act was signed to create land-grant colleges and universities. One aspect of the Morrill Act requires military science to be taught at these colleges and universities.
MU was one of the earliest schools to adopt the act and created the Missouri Military School, which would later become the ROTC program at MU.
Crowder Hall, which was built in 1938 and dedicated in 1940, is named after Enoch Crowder, a former major general who taught military science at MU while also earning a law degree. He also created the first ROTC cadet band in the country, which became Marching Mizzou.
Buildings announced earlier for demolition at MU are the old Student Health Building, the Columbia Professional Building, Mizzou North, Neff Annex, and Loeb, Parker, Read, Noyes and London halls.