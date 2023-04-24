Thomas Shultz, a former University of Missouri fraternity chapter vice president, will spend up to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to reduced charges in a hazing case that left an MU student incapacitated in October 2021.
The plea deal, which saw Shultz plead guilty Monday to an alcohol-related misdemeanor, comes with the jail sentence, probation and a 100-hour community service requirement.
The sentence, approved by judge Jeff Harris in the 13th Circuit Court on Monday morning, is the first related to a "pledge father reveal" party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house. Then-freshman Danny Santulli remains unable to walk, talk or see after the incident due to brain damage.
Shultz left the courtroom in handcuffs and will begin his sentence immediately.
He also received a one-year jail sentence that is suspended if he complies with the terms of his unsupervised probation, such as not consuming alcohol. Shultz will also eventually undergo restorative justice mediation with the Santulli family.
Santulli's aunt, Chrissy Prioleau, addressed Shultz and the court during the proceedings.
"(Shultz) failed and should be held accountable," she said over the courtroom's videoconferencing software.
Both of the felonies that Shultz was charged with — hazing and evidence tampering — were dismissed, leaving a misdemeanor for providing alcohol to a minor.
Shultz was the vice president of MU's Phi Gamma Delta, or Fiji chapter, where he was involved in coordinating the event that injured Santulli. Ten other men have been charged for their roles.
Shultz's attorney also successfully asked the court to bring in a jury from outside of Boone County in the event of a trial, arguing that local media coverage was "asserting or implying" Shultz's guilt.
Two more cases have been set for trial: Samuel Lane, the chapter president, will face a jury starting May 31, and Ryan Delanty, Santulli's "pledge father," will do the same in December.
In the courtroom, Shultz sat still as Prioleau and one of Santulli's cousins read victim impact statements.
"I hope your parents worry every day you are in jail," Prioleau said, "just like my family worries every day of how Danny is doing trapped in his body."
The relatively procedural hearing on Monday generated some tension after Shultz's attorney, Brent Haden, objected to parts of the victim impact statements that suggested Shultz's never called 911 "to save Danny."
Haden told reporters in advance of the hearing that those claims were false. He attempted to submit a police report related to 911 calls to the court record. Harris, the judge, repeatedly questioned the report's relevance to an already agreed-upon deal and didn't allow the report to be added to the record.
After the hearing, Prioleau and Santulli's father told the Missourian that Shultz only called 911 for directions to the hospital.
Three other defendants' hearings overlapped with Shultz's hearing Monday morning.