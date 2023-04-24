Thomas Shultz, a former University of Missouri fraternity chapter vice president, will spend up to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to reduced charges in a hazing case that left an MU student incapacitated in October 2021.

The plea deal, which saw Shultz plead guilty Monday to an alcohol-related misdemeanor, comes with the jail sentence, probation and a 100-hour community service requirement.

