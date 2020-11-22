A portion of Fifth Street between Elm Street and East Stewart Road will be closed for construction beginning 7 a.m. Monday.
The construction is part of a utility infrastructure project, according to an email from the University of Missouri. The road segment, which is on MU's campus, will be closed through Jan. 15.
The closure will affect both driving lanes and the west sidewalk on Fifth Street.
The RC-9 parking lot will be accessible via Elm Street and the RC-4 parking lot via Sixth Street.
MU encourages driving with caution due to increased construction traffic.